Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Netease (NTES) Stake; Westell Technologies – Class A (WSTL) Shorts Down By 25.81%

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 35.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 50,000 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 192,000 shares with $46.35M value, up from 142,000 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.31B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $252.46. About 221,503 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Westell Technologies Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:WSTL) had a decrease of 25.81% in short interest. WSTL’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.81% from 6,200 shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Westell Technologies Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s short sellers to cover WSTL’s short positions. The SI to Westell Technologies Inc – Class A’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 30,768 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) has declined 31.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTL News: 23/05/2018 – Westell 4Q Rev $11.1M; 23/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.1 MLN VS $15.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Alfred S. (Stephen) John to join Westell Technologies as President and CEO; 09/05/2018 – Westell: Interim President, CEO Kirk Brannock Remains Chairman; 25/04/2018 – George Wakileh Joins Westell as Vice Pres, Global Business Development and M&A; 19/04/2018 DJ Westell Technologies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSTL); 09/05/2018 – WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES – KIRK BRANNOCK WILL RETAIN ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wakileh Joins Westell as VP; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: Stephen John Named President, CEO of Westell Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ALFRED JOHN TO JOIN WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IXUS, ERUS, NTES, YUMC – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech (LOGI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NetEase Games Announces Strategic Investment in Behaviour Interactive – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IXUS, ERUS, JD, NTES: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,987.32 up 33.44 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 325,000 shares to 1.32 million valued at $39.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.50M shares and now owns 3.46M shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.