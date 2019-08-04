Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position; Sphera Funds Management LTD Increases Position in Allot Communications LTD (ALLT)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (ALLT) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 370,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 965,931 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 595,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Allot Communications Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.68 million market cap company. It closed at $7.13 lastly. It is up 42.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 237,823 shares to 83,607 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axovant Sciences Ltd by 3.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Arvinas Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 10,282 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.01% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Millennium Management Limited invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Clal Enterp Ltd reported 0.42% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Sei Investments Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). 525,000 were reported by Paw Capital Corporation. Vanguard accumulated 0% or 703,125 shares. 38,600 are owned by State Street Corporation. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). 8,394 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Gru One Trading LP owns 6,300 shares. 634,307 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Allot Stock Jumped Tuesday – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RL, BOX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allot Powers Safaricom’s Boost in Quality of Experience, Quality of Service and Security for Fixed and Mobile Customers – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Allot Research Finds CLA Adoption Key in Delivering Quality of Experience (QoE) in 5G Networks – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares to 369,350 shares, valued at $60.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).