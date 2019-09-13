Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Holding; As Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Stock Declined, Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $546,000

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 26,263 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 205,803 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 85,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.88 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.25 million, up from 7.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 974,240 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video)

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 27,100 shares to 209,100 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,009 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).