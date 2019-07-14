Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $15.10 Million; As Cvr Energy (CVI) Share Value Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Upped Its Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 272.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 48,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 17,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 344,506 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,996 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank accumulated 69,720 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 29,438 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 1.13 million shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 3,909 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.13% or 29,656 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bangor National Bank has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cim Invest Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,306 shares. 282,219 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt L P. Parkside Bank Trust stated it has 2,277 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Group Limited Co accumulated 250 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 4.10 million shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,650 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia stated it has 244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Rothschild And Comm Asset Us has invested 0.69% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

