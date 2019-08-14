Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $16.52 Million as Stock Declined; Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.21 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 4.62M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Sanmina Corp (SANM) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 80,400 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Sanmina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 122,311 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares to 369,350 shares, valued at $60.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.99 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.14M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kwmg Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 680 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.51% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 906,762 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 117,190 shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Psagot House invested in 503,221 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 312,827 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Provident Inv Mngmt holds 4.87% or 742,085 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zeke Advsr Lc owns 294,632 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.11% or 33,115 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 27,700 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.45% or 3.54M shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencor Corp by 7,700 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

