Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Shorts Down By 16.83%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) had a decrease of 16.83% in short interest. YUMA’s SI was 463,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.83% from 557,500 shares previously. With 393,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s short sellers to cover YUMA’s short positions. The stock increased 6.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 190,715 shares traded. Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) has declined 74.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.04% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMA News: 10/03/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 33km SE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 3.1 – 30km S of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 29/03/2018 – US Customs: Yuma Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Rapist; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 9km E of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 3.3 – 14km ESE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 11/05/2018 – YUMA ENERGY – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES NON-COMPLIANCE WITH VARIOUS FINANCIAL COVENANTS AT JUNE 30, 2018; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 13km ESE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 08/04/2018 – USGS: M 3.2 – 37km ESE of Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic; 13/04/2018 – Idaho Dept Healt: Idaho E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Ariz; 11/05/2018 – YUMA ENERGY – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, REDUCING OR ELIMINATING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PREVIOUSLY PLANNED FOR 2018

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 423,687 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 6.21M shares with $248.11 million value, up from 5.78 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $198.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 5.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.50 million shares to 3.46M valued at $167.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 239,834 shares and now owns 963,996 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 11.80% above currents $43.73 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Inc reported 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 44,438 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 85,232 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.07% or 16,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 189,558 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,274 shares. Bb&T Corp has 566,667 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability reported 31,392 shares stake. Contravisory Mngmt Inc reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,814 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 16,336 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Co accumulated 667,278 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 7,648 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity has 0.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 272,455 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 312,827 shares or 0.05% of the stock.