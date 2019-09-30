Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $2.56 Million; Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut Its Position in American Express (AXP) by $662,232 as Stock Price Rose

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 139,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, down from 144,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 633,771 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 921,900 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.36M, up from 857,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 575,485 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.1% or 2.86M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 1.22% or 40,165 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0.05% or 475,875 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited has invested 1.31% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 520 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 437,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 22,430 shares. Sageworth Trust has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.05% or 320,770 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 38,417 were reported by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. 3.65 million were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.1% or 66,014 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Com owns 1.44% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 229,764 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 212,623 shares to 751,373 shares, valued at $127.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 307,789 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,486 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Van Den Berg I accumulated 3,680 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Maryland-based Sol has invested 0.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,071 are held by Montgomery Invest Management. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 86,001 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc reported 114,870 shares stake. Capstone Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 37 shares. Rnc Capital Management Llc invested in 0.51% or 59,259 shares. 6,300 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Eqis Cap Incorporated has 0.28% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 26,880 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,337 shares. Chevy Chase reported 582,552 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 292,865 shares.

