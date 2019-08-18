USG Corporation (USG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.05% of USG Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.97% of USG Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have USG Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USG Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting USG Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio USG Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for USG Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USG Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.21 2.27 2.67

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 32.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of USG Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USG Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

Dividends

USG Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors USG Corporation’s competitors beat USG Corporation.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications. This segment offers gypsum panels, as well as joint compounds, corner beads, joint tapes, and plasters for wallboard joints finishing under the Sheetrock brand; cement board under the Durock brand; backerboard that includes abuse-resistant interior wall panels, tile backer boards, and flooring underlayments under the Fiberock brand; poured gypsum flooring systems under the Levelrock brand; roof boards under the Securock brand; and air-water barrier system and industrial gypsum under the ExoAir 430 brand. It also provides construction plaster products under the Red Top, Imperial, Diamond, and Supremo brands; and gypsum-based products for agricultural and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products, including ceiling tiles under the Radar, Eclipse, Mars, and Halcyon brands; and ceiling grids under the Donn, DX, Fineline, Centricitee, Identitee DXI, Curvatura, and Compasso brands. Its USG Boral Building Products segment manufactures, distributes, and sells various building products, mines raw gypsum, and sells natural and synthetic gypsum. This segment offers plasterboards under the USG Boral Sheetrock brand; and ceiling suspension systems under the USG Boral NextGen, Elephant, Jayaboard, Durock, and Donn DX brands, as well as mineral fiber ceiling tiles, steel grids, and joint compounds for wall, ceiling, floor lining, and exterior systems. The company distributes its products through building material dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. USG Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.