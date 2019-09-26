USD Partners (USDP) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Tekla Capital Management Has Increased Hologic (HOLX) Stake By $1.11 Million

BidaskScore has raised USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) stock to a “Hold” in a a note revealed to investors and clients on 26 September.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Hologic Inc. (HOLX) stake by 118.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc acquired 23,155 shares as Hologic Inc. (HOLX)'s stock rose 11.39%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 42,701 shares with $2.05 million value, up from 19,546 last quarter. Hologic Inc. now has $13.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 2.63 million shares traded or 52.41% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 33,372 shares traded. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has risen 13.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $269.02 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 30.21 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

More notable recent USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "USD Partners LP (USDP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019

Analysts await USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. USDP’s profit will be $6.10 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by USD Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 666.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) stake by 120,770 shares to 120,768 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 11,967 shares and now owns 480,035 shares. Becton Dickinson And Co. (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 0.00% above currents $50 stock price. Hologic had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.