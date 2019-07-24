USD Partners LP (USDP) Trades at $11.63 After Triangle; OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) Has 0.5 Sentiment

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold stakes in OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 185,330 shares, up from 135,789 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

USD Partners LP (USDP) formed triangle with $12.44 target or 7.00% above today’s $11.63 share price. USD Partners LP (USDP) has $308.68M valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 10,840 shares traded. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has declined 2.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical USDP News: 08/03/2018 USD PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.35 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – USD Partners 1Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – USD Partners to Attend 2018 MLPA MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/05/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – DESPITE GROWING RAILROAD CAPABILITY, EXPECT SPREADS TO AGAIN DISCOUNT TO LEVELS REACHED EARLIER IN YEAR; 26/04/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – NEW QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0025 PER UNIT OR 0.7% OVER PRIOR QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – USD Partners LP Announces Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017, and 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability; 26/04/2018 – USD Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to 35.25c Vs. 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ USD Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USDP)

The stock increased 4.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 13,984 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has declined 42.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.87% the S&P500.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $5.91 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited for 120,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 14,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 12,260 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,269 shares.

More notable recent Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oxbridge Re reports reinsurance placement, capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPDATE: Oxbridge Re Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Oxbridge Re Holdings’s (NASDAQ:OXBR) Devastating 80% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oxbridge Re Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $119,786 activity.

Analysts await USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. USDP’s profit will be $4.25M for 18.17 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by USD Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.