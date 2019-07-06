USD Partners LP (USDP) Reaches $11.75 52-Week High; Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Had 6 Bulls

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 17 by Loop Capital. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, January 17. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $675.0000 620.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $680.0000 700.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $489 New Target: $647 Maintain

The stock of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.22 target or 4.00% above today’s $11.75 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $311.87 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $12.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.47 million more. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 18,732 shares traded. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has declined 2.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical USDP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ USD Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USDP); 07/05/2018 – USD Partners 1Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – USD Partners to Attend 2018 MLPA MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – NEW QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0025 PER UNIT OR 0.7% OVER PRIOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 USD PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.35 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – DESPITE GROWING RAILROAD CAPABILITY, EXPECT SPREADS TO AGAIN DISCOUNT TO LEVELS REACHED EARLIER IN YEAR; 26/04/2018 – USD Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to 35.25c Vs. 35c; 12/03/2018 – USD Partners LP Announces Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017, and 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability

Analysts await USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. USDP’s profit will be $4.25 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by USD Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $311.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

More notable recent USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regional Management Corp (RM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USD Partners declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USD Partners LP (USDP) CEO Dan Borgen on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “USD Partners LP (USDP) CEO Dan Borgen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.94% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1.46M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 24,990 shares. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 153 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.28% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 24,826 shares. 9,820 are held by American Gru Inc. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 432 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,175 shares. 5,033 were reported by Victory Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 15,176 shares. 35,011 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Horan Advisors Limited Co owns 50 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $20.50 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 101.07 P/E ratio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold 80,000 shares worth $58.09 million. Hartung Jack sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34M.

The stock increased 1.17% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $739.54. About 302,670 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F