USD Partners LP (USDP) Reaches $11.74 52-Week High; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Position

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 11,530 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)'s stock declined 1.43%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 1.02 million shares with $28.23 million value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $276.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 25.72 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

The stock of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.33 target or 5.00% above today's $11.74 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $311.60 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $12.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.58 million more. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 142,256 shares traded or 166.75% up from the average. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has declined 2.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $311.60 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Analysts await USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. USDP’s profit will be $4.25 million for 18.34 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by USD Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year's $0.25 per share. USDP's profit will be $4.25 million for 18.34 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by USD Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. On Wednesday, January 9 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,500 shares to 3,838 valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,836 shares and now owns 378,275 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thomasville Bancorp holds 72,524 shares. 135,800 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Delphi Management Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,202 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 284,156 shares. Growth Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 100,000 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 41,857 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 182,064 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,917 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.23% or 14.84 million shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Garnet Equity Capital holds 200,000 shares or 6.47% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt has 306,550 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And accumulated 130,574 shares or 0.83% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 13.00 million shares.