USD Partners LP (USDP) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.9

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 19 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and decreased holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 443,975 shares, up from 421,362 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report $0.23 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. USDP’s profit would be $6.27 million giving it 11.04 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, USD Partners LP’s analysts see 666.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 9,714 shares traded. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has risen 13.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical USDP News: 21/05/2018 – USD Partners to Attend 2018 MLPA MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – NEW QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0025 PER UNIT OR 0.7% OVER PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – USD Partners 1Q Rev $29.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ USD Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USDP); 08/03/2018 USD PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.35 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – USD Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to 35.25c Vs. 35c; 07/05/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – DESPITE GROWING RAILROAD CAPABILITY, EXPECT SPREADS TO AGAIN DISCOUNT TO LEVELS REACHED EARLIER IN YEAR; 12/03/2018 – USD Partners LP Announces Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017, and 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. for 894 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 236 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity Bank Named Top In-State Bank by Forbes Magazine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 4,872 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FDBC News: 02/05/2018 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $239.03 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

More notable recent USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “USD Partners LP (USDP) CEO Dan Borgen on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USD Partners LP (USDP) CEO Dan Borgen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “101 10%+ Dividend Yield Dogs Romp In October – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Stocks Sustain September Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USD Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $277.03 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.