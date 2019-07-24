USD Partners LP (USDP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Comparison side by side

Both USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are each other’s competitor in the Railroads industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners LP 11 2.73 N/A 0.81 13.29 Kansas City Southern 115 4.39 N/A 5.55 21.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of USD Partners LP and Kansas City Southern. Kansas City Southern has higher revenue and earnings than USD Partners LP. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. USD Partners LP’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of USD Partners LP and Kansas City Southern.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners LP 0.00% 29% 7.3% Kansas City Southern 0.00% 12.3% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.44 beta means USD Partners LP’s volatility is 56.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kansas City Southern’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for USD Partners LP and Kansas City Southern.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Kansas City Southern 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the average price target of Kansas City Southern is $132.29, which is potential 7.07% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of USD Partners LP shares and 87.2% of Kansas City Southern shares. About 6% of USD Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Kansas City Southern’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USD Partners LP -0.28% -1.01% -3.84% 3.06% -2.66% 3.16% Kansas City Southern -1.39% 1.8% 14.82% 16.9% 10.04% 25.44%

For the past year USD Partners LP has weaker performance than Kansas City Southern

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats on 9 of the 11 factors USD Partners LP.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the company owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. Its coordinated rail network includes approximately 6,600 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico and connects with other Class I railroads. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.