USD Partners LP (USDP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Railroads company, USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

USD Partners LP has 47.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 76.14% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand USD Partners LP has 6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.87% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has USD Partners LP and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners LP 0.00% 22.90% 5.40% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting USD Partners LP and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners LP N/A 11 19.64 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

USD Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for USD Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 3.00 2.44

As a group, Railroads companies have a potential upside of 46.71%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of USD Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USD Partners LP 2.58% 2.49% 6.71% 5.96% 13.52% 14.07% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that USD Partners LP is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, USD Partners LP’s competitors’ beta is 1.29 which is 28.77% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

USD Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.