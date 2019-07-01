USD Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest (USDP) Was Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy; MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)’s Sentiment Is 1

Bank of America upped shares of USD Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest (NYSE:USDP) from a Neutral rating to Buy rating in a analysts note revealed to investors and clients on 1 July.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 9 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stock positions in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.27 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $87.37 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 84.12 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust for 191,246 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.15 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.33% invested in the company for 39,120 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 90,996 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 10,230 shares traded. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) has risen 1.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $307.35 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Analysts await USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. USDP’s profit will be $4.25M for 18.09 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by USD Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.