Uscr (USCR) Shareholder Ack Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding in Exponent (EXPO) by $4.05 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 359,629 shares traded or 65.70% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 69,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 851,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.86M, down from 921,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 192,616 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 52.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 39,156 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $272.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 23,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 124,428 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Ameriprise owns 1.28 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,904 are owned by Glenmede Na. Lpl Fin Limited Liability invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 34,330 shares. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 4,940 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa invested in 322,895 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 25,899 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 63,266 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.01% or 5,876 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 175 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 128,444 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Raymond James And Associate owns 56,416 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 8,673 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Rbf Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Principal Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 153,710 shares. South Street Limited Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.42M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. John G Ullman And Associates Inc accumulated 6,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.1% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Cambridge Inv has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 37,200 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 9,938 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hri by 46,900 shares to 333,100 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasr by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,700 shares, and cut its stake in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR).