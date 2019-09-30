Uscr (USCR) Market Value Rose While Ack Asset Management Raised by $9.12 Million Its Stake; Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Stock Value Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 385,297 shares traded or 77.52% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 84,952 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 100,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 2.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability owns 42,219 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 7,948 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 11,764 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 25,649 shares. Polaris Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,960 shares. 675 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Millrace Asset Grp has 1.21% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 28,837 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 36,309 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 35,250 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 181,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Gmt Capital has invested 0.42% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 8,673 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saic (NYSE:SAIC) by 104,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasr by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,420 are owned by Miles. Brandes Prtn Limited Partnership reported 55,167 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kbc Gp Nv owns 927,237 shares. Aspen Management holds 13,343 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors accumulated 1.28% or 76,132 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Co Il invested in 208,630 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 1.19% or 627,035 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hugh Johnson Advisors owns 6,810 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La reported 19,883 shares. Connors Investor Services stated it has 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairfax Finance Holding Limited Can owns 146,800 shares. Waters Parkerson Communication Lc invested in 156,525 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 327,100 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 18,100 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $34.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.