Usca Ria Upped Position in Exelon (EXC) by $468,214; Harvey Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Waters (WAT) by $1.37 Million as Shares Declined

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 560,044 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $228.42. About 76,318 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 342,542 shares to 700,024 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.81 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 2,135 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 10,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stifel Corp invested in 5,277 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 3.19% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0.06% or 291,758 shares. Marshfield Associate holds 0.72% or 52,502 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 954 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 8,193 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Advisory Lp reported 225 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 31,856 shares. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fenimore Asset holds 1.79% or 250,154 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 17.29M were reported by Invesco Limited. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,050 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 36,211 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 78,064 shares stake. Montag A And Assocs has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 37,074 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,646 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com owns 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 14.44 million shares. 1.46 million were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company. Electron Capital Prtn Lc owns 2.00M shares or 13.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 43,718 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 80,626 shares. Synovus Corporation has 19,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Energ Income Llc has invested 4.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Putnam Ltd Co stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

