Usca Ria Upped Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position; Cortland Advisers Has Cut Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Position by $22.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 119,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 240,401 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 120,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 18.88 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE; 19/04/2018 – State Dept: Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Christopher A. Ford To Head U.S. Delegation of the NPT Preparatory Committee 2018; 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 11/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150 Pickup Production: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – India’s Mahindra, U.S. carmaker Ford to develop SUVs, electric vehicle

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 4.75M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Finance Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. 389,185 are held by Cibc World Inc. Accredited Invsts owns 14,327 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 175,499 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. State Street Corporation invested in 0.12% or 175.45 million shares. Horan Capital Lc reported 174 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 1,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 297.38M shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Swiss Bancorporation reported 12.39 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Park National Oh reported 82,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 1.05M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 41,580 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 27,640 shares to 60,362 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,869 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6.36 million shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mgmt reported 15,609 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 252,970 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 382 shares or 0% of the stock. Avalon Ltd Liability owns 727,692 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 2,000 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stephens Inc Ar owns 303,033 shares. 227,422 were reported by Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Park Circle accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 2.62M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.27M shares.

