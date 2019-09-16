Usca Ria Trimmed Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Among 2 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $133’s average target is 12.08% above currents $118.67 stock price. LHC Group had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. See LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $104 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

Usca Ria Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 32.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,939 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 10,066 shares with $1.74M value, down from 15,005 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $95.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 94,996 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo faces potential strike in Scotland – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pernod-Ricard To Buy Bourbon Whiskey Maker Castle Brands For $223M – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc increased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 11,264 shares to 125,213 valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 8,291 shares and now owns 63,951 shares. Cigna Corp New was raised too.

The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 15,074 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.07 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 21,657 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 637,199 shares. Hood River Cap Limited Company has invested 1.69% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 2,595 shares or 0% of the stock. 57,118 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. 122,154 are owned by Sei Investments. Service Automobile Association holds 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 6,804 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 2,775 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 53,376 shares. The Denmark-based C World Wide Gp Holdings A S has invested 0.16% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 8,100 shares. 14,636 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 12,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 131,031 shares.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Holding LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares While The Price Zoomed 394% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group to Present at Baird 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LHC (LHCG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.