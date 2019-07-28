Usca Ria Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Cut by $514,140; Generation Investment Management Llp Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Decreased by $65.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,028 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 274,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.93M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 145,480 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,101 shares to 368,519 shares, valued at $92.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 EPS, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.41M for 13.90 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,410 shares to 33,269 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.21M for 11.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.