Usca Ria Position in Exelon (EXC) Trimmed by $4.17 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose While Prospector Partners Cut Position

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 27,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 30,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.62 million shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 117,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 6.98M shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 41,728 shares to 82,606 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,000 shares to 100,300 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.00 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.