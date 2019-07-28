Usca Ria Maintains Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS); Clean Harbors (CLH) Share Price Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Stake

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,117 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 73,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 6,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,809 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 206,691 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 27,640 shares to 60,362 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,659 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 143,168 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,522 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 717 shares. Lifeplan Group holds 71 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Community Bank Na stated it has 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Partners holds 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3.48 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communication Incorporated holds 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,088 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs owns 42,391 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.15M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 17,655 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 38,424 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Rech And holds 0% or 100 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tygh Cap Management Incorporated invested in 135,052 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 103,713 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 0.82% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 901,932 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 5,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 790,262 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.05% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 29.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 6,483 shares to 7,781 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 60,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).