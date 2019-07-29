Usca Ria Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $516,006; Nci Building Sys (NCS) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 701,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – CFO MARK JOHNSON INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems Announces CFO Transition; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 591,627 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,318 shares to 63,511 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 62,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.38% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moody Bank Division accumulated 119,673 shares. 14,973 were reported by Doheny Asset Ca. Navellier Assoc Inc has 2,932 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. American Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Laffer Invs invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 354 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 6,064 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.1% or 76,800 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Management has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,510 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,489 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company has 50,092 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.30 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement owns 45,309 shares. Aqr Capital Lc reported 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp invested in 552,807 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Communications has invested 0.01% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 45,846 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 475,822 shares. Indexiq Lc, a New York-based fund reported 265,020 shares. 11,426 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Strs Ohio holds 99,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 189,391 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 38,412 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested in 2,685 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 27,668 shares to 299,868 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 3.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).