Usca Ria Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; Simmons First National (SFNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 95 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 57 sold and reduced stakes in Simmons First National Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 55.71 million shares, down from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Simmons First National Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 62,334 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. Dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. has 0.68% invested in the company for 95,972 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,314 shares.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.81M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.45% above currents $213.49 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

