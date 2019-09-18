Usca Ria Holds Position in Aflac (AFL); Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Increases Stake in Pep (PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pep (PEP) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 80,193 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 76,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 175,144 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 170.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 27,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 43,278 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 162,988 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

