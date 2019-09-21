Usca Ria Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Lowered by $2.90 Million as Shares Rose; Strategic Financial Services Lowered Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holding by $616,395; Market Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc analyzed 9,483 shares as the company's stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 7,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 17,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 501,090 shares traded or 164.68% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.86M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

