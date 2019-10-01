Usca Ria Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Idacorp (IDA) Stock Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 57,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 161,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 774,678 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 25,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 118,735 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93 million, down from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.12. About 8,382 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Sigh of Relief on Trade – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,798 shares to 30,616 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 176,845 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde. Rockland Trust Company reported 106,161 shares. Sabal Commerce invested in 8,875 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 21,680 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 24,685 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.04% or 11,940 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,205 shares. Farmers Tru owns 9,922 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital reported 80,808 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Neumann Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 1.17M shares. Brown Advisory owns 194,109 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 18,146 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.14 million are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Citizens Bancshares & Co reported 2,400 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cetera Advisor Net Llc holds 3,249 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 102,473 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Numerixs Technology Inc holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc invested in 146,538 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma holds 0.01% or 7,510 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 20,378 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 277,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 113,078 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 3,968 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0.09% or 80,225 shares in its portfolio.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 26,753 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $151.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Idaho Power: A Well-Run NW Utility – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2018. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDACORP Announces Changes to Idaho Power’s Officer Team – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.40 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.