Usca Ria Holding In Bp Plc (BP) Was Raised; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Bluemar Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Rev $11.08B; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 09/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank Target Cut 2.8% to A$70/Share by Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles the number of start-ups in a program to develop women and multicultural entrepreneurs; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 113,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 104,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.94M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STICKING TO 5-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING PLAN; 17/05/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 290 FROM NOK 280; 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP INVESTS IN ULTRA-FAST CHARGING BATTERY COMPANY STOREDOT; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – BP Appoints WPP as Its Preferred Global Partner

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 11,236 shares to 278,893 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 26,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,053 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,942 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 8,867 shares. Arrow Corp accumulated 69,355 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 241,696 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp reported 2.12 million shares. New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.50 million shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 38,643 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 16,779 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.33 million shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 5,544 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1.97% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 263,749 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 37,145 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,319 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).