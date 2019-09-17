Usca Ria Has Trimmed Its Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Shares Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 136,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 18,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 155,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 299,572 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 232,639 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 72,219 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 65,175 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bokf Na stated it has 28,621 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). California-based Whittier has invested 0.09% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 5,466 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research reported 244,975 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,952 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 107,300 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Limited Liability reported 363 shares stake.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.55 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Irving Paul H, worth $38,691.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 10,882 shares to 177,682 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,198 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).