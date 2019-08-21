Usca Ria Has Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $4.17 Million; Valuation Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Holds Position in Bio Techne (TECH)

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 117,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 4.19M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $192.59. About 111,599 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 34,644 shares to 74,110 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct holds 2.45 million shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,280 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 39,213 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.69M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Incorporated holds 3,417 shares. 461 are held by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors. Atwood Palmer Incorporated stated it has 200 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.29% or 46,816 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 410,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 41,129 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Girard Partners has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jnba Fincl invested in 0.04% or 3,321 shares. Mcf Advisors invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.