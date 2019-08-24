Usca Ria Has Raised Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding By $958,376; Ak Steel Holding (AKS) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 82 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 83 decreased and sold their stakes in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

Usca Ria Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 99.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 119,797 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 240,401 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 120,604 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $34.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Correction to Ford Temporary Layoff Story; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 21/05/2018 – Ford to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford; 15/03/2018 – FORD EXPECTING LIGHT TRUCKS TO BE 86% OF SALES MIX BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown

Usca Ria Llc decreased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 10,506 shares to 22,543 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 59,269 shares and now owns 70,315 shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 23.15% above currents $8.77 stock price. Ford Motor had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 7.62 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.