Usca Ria Has Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $2.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holder Tig Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $677,600

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 845,807 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 208.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 55,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,999 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.36M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M. On Monday, January 28 the insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,526 are held by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 5,121 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant invested 0.54% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 114,096 shares. Exchange Cap invested in 48,227 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Compton Management Inc Ri holds 0.47% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21,095 shares. Patten Group holds 0.19% or 8,530 shares. 12,899 were accumulated by Fulton Bancorporation Na. Vident Advisory Limited accumulated 68,588 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 23,272 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership holds 292,328 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 1.92M shares. Beach Investment Llc reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Staley Advisers accumulated 65,135 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hl Financial Svcs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 9,690 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,866 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.87M for 35.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,615 shares valued at $99,996 was bought by Carlson Timothy C. 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. QUINN JEFFRY N also bought $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 45,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corsair Mngmt LP invested in 267,606 shares.