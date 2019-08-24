Usca Ria Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $516,006; Share Value Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose While Maverick Capital LTD Cut Its Stake

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 88.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 152,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 19,110 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 171,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Liability Company has 2,313 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Communications holds 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 39,864 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 102,021 shares. Stewart & Patten Llc has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Coastline Trust invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 9,950 are held by Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc. Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated reported 32,066 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,431 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 10,284 shares. Kistler owns 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,042 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited holds 0.13% or 18,243 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 485,041 shares. Bowen Hanes stated it has 375,347 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,790 shares to 81,021 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 10,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assoc Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,783 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.1% or 5,100 shares. Brandywine Co owns 10,682 shares. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.71% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 96,662 are owned by Lincoln Ltd. Moreover, Sabal Trust has 0.24% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.79% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 14.10M shares stake. Condor owns 86,027 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Novare Capital Lc holds 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 25,452 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 8,775 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Augustine Asset Management owns 22,654 shares. Capital Rech Glob has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 33,170 shares to 36,350 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 113,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).