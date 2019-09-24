Usca Ria Has Lifted Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.69 Million; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 149,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.55M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 452,884 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 35,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 184,775 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, up from 148,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.39M for 18.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. had bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210 on Friday, August 2. La Force Andrew Hudson III also bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 15,474 shares. Fincl Services Corporation reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Management holds 424,711 shares. Northern Tru holds 322,649 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.56% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 80 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 42,503 shares. 21,500 were accumulated by Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ct holds 2.00 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 34,948 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 8,018 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 28,998 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 3,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.15M shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $199.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 95,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cardinal Capital Management holds 2.1% or 154,568 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 15,878 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smith Salley & reported 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 16,061 were accumulated by Diversified. Aqr Cap Llc has 11.61M shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bragg Fincl Advsrs owns 1.28% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 217,345 shares. Eqis Capital owns 41,609 shares. Guyasuta reported 34,173 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.30M shares. The Michigan-based Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv holds 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 6,430 shares.

