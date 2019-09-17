Usca Ria Has Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $468,214; As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Share Price Declined, Holder Fosun International LTD Lifted Its Holding

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 1.84 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 54,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 46,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 236,419 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX TO ADVANCE STUDY TO SECOND, HIGHER-DOSE COHORT; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Tre; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA IMPROVED RICKETS IN CHILDREN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc accumulated 2,466 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,896 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 350 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 0.01% or 5,129 shares. Citigroup invested in 1.23M shares. Wealth Planning Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jennison Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.3% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wesbanco State Bank owns 11,543 shares. United Fin Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.46% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 289,828 shares. 45,311 are held by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 24,620 shares to 69,188 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

