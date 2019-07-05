Usca Ria Has Lifted Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake; Cognios Capital Has Raised Its Ralph Lauren Class A (RL) Holding

Usca Ria Llc increased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 299.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 26,159 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 34,900 shares with $2.65 million value, up from 8,741 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $10.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 152,542 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Cognios Capital Llc increased Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (RL) stake by 33.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 6,883 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (RL)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,372 shares with $3.55 million value, up from 20,489 last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp Class A now has $8.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 473,212 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 17 report.

Usca Ria Llc decreased Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) stake by 26,152 shares to 10,053 valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,732 shares and now owns 15,005 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Ralph Lauren had 17 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, January 7. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. UBS maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, January 31. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of RL in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. Needham upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Thursday, January 10. Needham has “Buy” rating and $122 target.