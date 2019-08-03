Usca Ria Has Increased Its Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $394,826; Gotham Asset Management Has Boosted Its Amedisys (AMED) Holding by $392,124

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 113,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 104,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51 million shares traded or 61.28% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: On 8th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill, Senator Markey Joins Legislation to Protect American Coasts and Workers from; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR; 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 07/05/2018 – NORDVIG: FED IS ON AUTO PILOT WITH 25 BP HIKES EVERY QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 9,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 6,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 407,212 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,360 shares to 21,882 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,866 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 20,628 shares to 8,526 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amedisys Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amedisys (AMED) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMED Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.