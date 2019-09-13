Usca Ria Has Increased Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) as Shares Rose; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake Boosted by Quantbot Technologies Lp

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 71.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 6,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 14,928 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 483,551 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 183,886 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 134,482 shares. Wright Invsts has invested 0.12% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 123,374 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 138,060 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has 104,694 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd accumulated 18,063 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 19,847 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 5.05 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Aviva Public Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 163,552 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Management Lc holds 8,775 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fagan Assoc reported 4,505 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd holds 0.12% or 6,592 shares. Profund Advisors accumulated 81,320 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.77% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 2,317 were accumulated by Glenmede Company Na. Jnba Advsr invested in 13 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 22,392 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 98,653 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bowen Hanes & invested in 1.18% or 150,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il reported 3,310 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 0.18% or 5,884 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 957 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 9,290 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP reported 117,372 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,332 shares to 54,964 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 17,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,835 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).