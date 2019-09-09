Usca Ria Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.53 Million; Castine Capital Management Maintains Position in First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH)

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 28,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 148,874 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 177,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 11.20M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 13,644 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 39,338 shares. Duncker Streett & Company accumulated 0.16% or 21,000 shares. 33,370 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 50,753 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Smith Asset Grp LP stated it has 845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,604 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 133,156 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 19,436 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has 2,323 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.02% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 52,976 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp has 436,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 667,819 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 88,016 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Independent Order Of Foresters, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,818 shares. Citigroup owns 2.43M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Financial Mgmt Professionals invested in 0.05% or 2,303 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 337,209 were accumulated by Jag Capital Mgmt Lc. Bank Of Stockton holds 0.23% or 8,472 shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y reported 4.57% stake. Oarsman Capital holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 54,773 shares. Holderness Invests reported 2.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.96% or 54,705 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Co has invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Haverford Tru holds 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 136,642 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.57% or 106,250 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 55,422 shares to 81,999 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

