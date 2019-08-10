Usca Ria Has Decreased By $4.17 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Stake; Hologic (HOLX) Sentiment Is 0.86

Hologic Inc (HOLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 153 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 177 decreased and sold their equity positions in Hologic Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 253.74 million shares, down from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hologic Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 141 Increased: 101 New Position: 52.

Usca Ria Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 70.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 34,507 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 117,916 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 14 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $50 target. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,434 are held by Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,119 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 237,717 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 38,621 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 14,339 shares. Hudock Group Llc holds 0.04% or 2,084 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 197,312 shares. Dubuque Bankshares, Iowa-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Covington Invest Advsr has invested 0.55% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.22% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.28% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 54,703 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Limited has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,070 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation reported 5,009 shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 shares were sold by Aliabadi Paymon, worth $837,900 on Tuesday, February 12.

Usca Ria Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 134,171 shares to 161,280 valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 6,410 shares and now owns 33,269 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 822,619 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.38 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

