Usca Ria Has Cut Stake in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $415,732; Apple (AAPL) Holder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 213,602 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.89 million for 17.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0% or 12,836 shares. 783 were accumulated by Lifeplan. Texas Yale Corp reported 146,200 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 102,652 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 0.9% or 54,116 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 6,279 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First City Cap Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 118,858 are held by Advisory Rech Inc. Northern Corporation reported 28,131 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 375 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 64,591 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 41,728 shares to 82,606 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 8,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,712 are owned by Gm Advisory Grp. Farmers reported 55,215 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11.73 million shares or 2.86% of the stock. Addison Cap holds 6,803 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory, Georgia-based fund reported 124,269 shares. Tegean Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 901,813 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na reported 2.83% stake. North Star Asset holds 1.8% or 116,835 shares. Noven Gp reported 0.49% stake. Ent Corporation accumulated 24,419 shares. Hills Natl Bank & has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 962,675 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa.