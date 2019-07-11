Usca Ria Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding as Stock Rose; West Family Investments Has Lifted Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position by $1.35 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 262,519 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,315 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 129,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De invested in 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 500,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 6,298 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 158,745 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,347 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 179,233 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Penbrook Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 159,372 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 733,177 shares. Evergreen Management Lc stated it has 84,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 33,932 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 10,028 shares or 0% of the stock.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 9,591 shares to 38,817 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 55,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech, a Iowa-based fund reported 762,111 shares. Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,663 shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Liability reported 112,603 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Polaris Management Ltd Company invested 1.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,705 shares. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,567 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 273,088 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt reported 5,592 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 21,483 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Company accumulated 0.42% or 645,030 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 14,313 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.01M shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Putnam Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94B for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.