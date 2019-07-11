Usca Ria Has Cut By $3.50 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Shorts at PHARMA MAR SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (PHMMF) Lowered By 36.26%

PHARMA MAR SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) had a decrease of 36.26% in short interest. PHMMF’s SI was 123,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.26% from 193,900 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 247 days are for PHARMA MAR SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s short sellers to cover PHMMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 5,400 shares traded or 126.04% up from the average. Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 45.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 70,315 shares with $4.16M value, down from 129,584 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 6.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $417.06 million. It develops and commercializes YONDELIS, a novel, multimodal, synthetically produced antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas as a single-agent, as well as for relapsed ovarian cancer in combination with Doxil/Caelyx. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has three other clinical-stage programs, including PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184, which are under development for various types of solid and hematological cancers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Co Inc owns 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,990 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Lc holds 0.95% or 4.81 million shares in its portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 218,200 shares. Moreover, Private Mgmt Group Inc has 1.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodhaven Capital Lc holds 102,984 shares. David R Rahn And Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 56,555 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2.01M shares. Stillwater Inv Management Limited owns 49,687 shares. Hills National Bank holds 0.44% or 27,927 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,122 shares. First Bank Trust stated it has 40,429 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,842 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 2.50 million shares. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Company has 177,825 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

Usca Ria Llc increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 15,554 shares to 38,946 valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 16,404 shares and now owns 176,855 shares. Ishares Tr (IJK) was raised too.