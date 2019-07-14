Usca Ria Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding; Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Its Kohls (Put) (KSS) Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 16.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc sold 28,945 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 148,874 shares with $8.00M value, down from 177,819 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $223.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) stake by 539.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 755,000 shares as Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 895,000 shares with $61.55 million value, up from 140,000 last quarter. Kohls Corp (Put) now has $7.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 2.86 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd accumulated 820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Flippin Bruce Porter accumulated 1.46% or 118,923 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 301,672 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 26,500 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Verition Fund Management Llc holds 0.03% or 12,582 shares. 86 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Buckingham Cap Management Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Btc Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.37% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Captrust Advsrs reported 29,695 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 8,571 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.44M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 15,289 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. Shares for $85,114 were sold by Shenoy Navin.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.