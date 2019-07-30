Usca Ria Decreased Aflac (AFL) Holding by $5.09 Million; Valuation Rose; Ventas (VTR) Position Lifted by Bp Plc

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 103,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,988 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, down from 119,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 1.64M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 645,025 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H Spon Prf (NYSE:ITUB) by 44,700 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares valued at $4.36 million were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,182 shares to 113,949 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II.

