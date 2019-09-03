Usca Ria Cut Kellogg Co (K) Position by $3.00 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed by $81.70 Million Its Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 432,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 793,794 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.78M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 15.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 52,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 21,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 73,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 949,391 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,403 shares to 11,147 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,818 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $311.93M for 17.25 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 12,500 shares to 33,289 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

