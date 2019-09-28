Usca Ria Continues to Hold Stake in Cyrusone (CONE); Home Depot (HD) Holding Maintained by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 284.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 4,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $997,000, up from 1,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New Cl A (NYSE:RTN) by 2,459 shares to 2,782 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,704 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 12,871 shares. Regent Lc accumulated 7,961 shares or 0.54% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 391,078 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors has 2,866 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 1.06M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.12% or 1,510 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0.04% or 455,232 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested in 254,570 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.15% or 1,429 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd stated it has 119,079 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.47% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sit Investment Assoc reported 146,013 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rowland & Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,608 shares.

