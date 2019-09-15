Usca Ria Continues to Hold Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS); American Int’l Grp (AIG) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 10,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 89,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, up from 79,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 3.19 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 3,121 shares to 5,737 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realy Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 130,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 0.16% or 56,571 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.18% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Schneider Mgmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). South Texas Money Management holds 885,990 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% or 13,978 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,200 shares. 169 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Llc. Hudock Cap Grp Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 542 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc has 8,125 shares. Hm Payson & reported 53,755 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 30,640 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,547 shares. Monarch Cap Management holds 0.23% or 6,209 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 46,720 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Advsr LP invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd accumulated 1.29% or 28,781 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Co stated it has 21,233 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt reported 3,610 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm accumulated 20,845 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company invested in 109 shares or 0% of the stock. Stillwater Advsrs Lc invested in 1.95% or 76,351 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability reported 158,911 shares. Investment Advsr has 112,446 shares. Mairs Pwr holds 1.13% or 911,752 shares in its portfolio.